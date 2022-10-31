IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

FBI identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ murder victim as Ruth Marie Terry

01:59

The FBI have identified the murder victim known as the “Lady of the Dunes,” who was found in July 1974, as Ruth Marie Terry. A group of law enforcement agencies were able to identify the remains by using investigative genealogy, which combines DNA analysis with traditional genealogy research.Oct. 31, 2022

