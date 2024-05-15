IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FBI warns of possible threats targeting Pride celebrations
May 15, 202402:05
  • Now Playing

    FBI warns of possible threats targeting Pride celebrations

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    2004: LGBTQ couples legally marry in Massachusetts for first time in U.S.

    02:37

  • Texas superintendent dismissed after transgender controversy

    01:28

  • San Francisco's oldest LGBTQ bar, 'The Stud,' reopens

    01:57

  • University of North Carolina moves to eliminate diversity goals

    01:42

  • Supreme Court allows Idaho ban on gender affirming care for transgender minors

    01:20

  • Disney and DeSantis allies reach settlement in special district fight

    01:49

  • Sacramento declares it is a 'transgender sanctuary city'

    01:22

  • Washington public schools to begin teaching LGBTQ history by 2025

    01:57

  • 'This is critical': Caitlyn Jenner supports N.Y. county's ban on trans women in sports

    03:23

  • Autopsy shows transgender teen Nex Benedict died by suicide

    03:12

  • Arkansas removes 'X' alternative to male and female on state IDs

    01:41

  • Flipping the Script: Actor Bryan Terrell Clark on the need for more roles for LGBTQ+ Black men

    05:54

  • Space Camp defends presence of transgender employee

    01:48

  • Sexual orientation and gender identity can be discussed in Florida schools after lawsuit settlement

    03:41

  • Tampa man charged in shooting death of gay man at dog park

    01:38

  • Founder of LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby arrested on federal charges

    01:08

  • Kristen Stewart on new movie ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ and lesbian sex scenes

    03:53

  • Video shows controversial arrest of Philadelphia official and husband

    01:51

  • South Carolina man convicted of killing Black transgender woman

    01:34

NBC News Channel

FBI warns of possible threats targeting Pride celebrations

02:05

The FBI is warning that ISIS and sympathizers of the terrorist group may be plotting attacks on Pride celebrations across the country. KNTV's Sergio Quintana reports.May 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    FBI warns of possible threats targeting Pride celebrations

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    2004: LGBTQ couples legally marry in Massachusetts for first time in U.S.

    02:37

  • Texas superintendent dismissed after transgender controversy

    01:28

  • San Francisco's oldest LGBTQ bar, 'The Stud,' reopens

    01:57

  • University of North Carolina moves to eliminate diversity goals

    01:42

  • Supreme Court allows Idaho ban on gender affirming care for transgender minors

    01:20
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All