Federal contract workers fear losing insurance, no back pay

Federal contract workers fear losing insurance, no back pay02:27
Unlike furloughed federal workers who will be getting back pay when the shutdown ends, federal contract workers will not.
Federal contract workers fear losing insurance, no back pay02:27
Trump indifferent to shutdown's harm to workers, damage to U.S.05:05
Shutdown over Trump 'vanity project' irresponsible: Sen. Harris07:50
Pelosi 'crushes' Trump over State of the Union07:39
Why the right is obsessed with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez05:23
Mitch Landrieu on shutdown: Trump is ‘stuck on stupid’04:37