    Federal grand jury investigating Sen. Bob Menendez and wife in corruption probe

Federal grand jury investigating Sen. Bob Menendez and wife in corruption probe

A federal grand jury in Manhattan is reportedly investigating whether or not a man who faced bank fraud charges or his associates gave gold bars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez or his wife in exchange for help. WNBC’s Jonathan Dienst reports.Sept. 21, 2023

    Federal grand jury investigating Sen. Bob Menendez and wife in corruption probe

