Federal grand jury investigating Sen. Bob Menendez and wife in corruption probe

- Now Playing
Federal grand jury investigating Sen. Bob Menendez and wife in corruption probe04:09
- UP NEXT
California police honor fallen officer who was shot and killed in his car04:22
California removing dams along Klamath River to restore wildlife02:39
Arizona cracking down on fake rehab centers targeting Native Americans05:40
Florida man accused of fatally shooting neighbor over tree trimming dispute02:18
TikTok creators criticize 401ks and push life insurance instead03:01
Florida law enforcement raised concern over DeSantis' crime comments02:45
Pennsylvania teen accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend and her mother02:02
Northern Lights shined in full color blitz Monday night01:11
New details emerge in FTC’s civil case against Amazon02:01
Black high school student suspended for hairstyle in Texas02:14
Questions linger over death of NFL fan at Patriots-Dolphins game02:25
Manhunt underway for murder suspect accidentally released from jail in Indiana01:55
Ohio officer warns father that 11-year-old victim of online predator could face charges02:07
Jury seated in trial for two officers in the death of Elijah McClain02:22
FDA rejects needle-free alternative to EpiPen02:17
City of Sacramento sued for failing to act on homelessness crisis02:38
Biden and Netanyahu reaffirm goal of improving Middle East relations01:26
Indiana jail mistakenly releases Minnesota homicide suspect01:56
Writers and Hollywood studios return to bargaining table amid WGA strike03:33
- Now Playing
Federal grand jury investigating Sen. Bob Menendez and wife in corruption probe04:09
- UP NEXT
California police honor fallen officer who was shot and killed in his car04:22
California removing dams along Klamath River to restore wildlife02:39
Arizona cracking down on fake rehab centers targeting Native Americans05:40
Florida man accused of fatally shooting neighbor over tree trimming dispute02:18
TikTok creators criticize 401ks and push life insurance instead03:01
Play All