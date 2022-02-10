FedEx driver details being shot at while on the job in Mississippi
04:13
A Black FedEx driver called for an investigation after two white men shot at his truck while he was on the job in Mississippi. D’Monterrio Gibson, 24, said he was making deliveries when the men chased him down yelling and shooting at his truck. Gibson detailed his experience and his frustrations with officials' responses.Feb. 10, 2022
