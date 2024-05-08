IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch: FedEx plane lands without nose wheel
May 8, 202400:47
A FedEx Airlines cargo plane landed at Istanbul Airport without the front landing gear deployed and managed to stay on the runway. There were no casualties.May 8, 2024

