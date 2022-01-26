FedEx truck dangles off overpass after crash in Indiana

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
December 2021: Florida man accused of threatening to leak nude images of State Senator Lauren Book01:56
Federal Reserve chairman talks labor market progress ahead of interest rate hike04:34
New Mexico teen charged with murder in deadly 2021 carjacking01:55
Security footage shows gunman open fire in Bronx hospital lobby01:49
Florida introduces bill banning schools from discussing sexual orientation02:49
Radio host Alex Jones pleads the Fifth ‘almost 100 times’ in Jan. 6 deposition04:25
Covid hospitalizations decline in Rhode Island after omicron peak04:40
San Jose to institute gun ownership requirements including liability insurance01:46
Meet Methuselah, thought to be world's oldest living aquarium fish00:54
Boston man won’t receive heart transplant due to vaccination refusal 03:50
6-year-old cancer survivor named honorary letter carrier02:06
Judge calls Texas Governor’s ‘Operation Lone Star’ unconstitutional03:49
Newly authorized anti-viral pills combating Covid are difficult to access04:48
How to access the government’s rollout of free N95 masks01:31
First-time gun buyers driving up sales as gun violence numbers increase04:53
Cup Foods employee, FBI video analyst testify in trial of officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights05:40
Hospitals receive $2 billion in federal aid to fight Covid03:11
Second NYPD officer dies after domestic disturbance call04:30
Anti-Semitic flyers target Denver neighborhoods01:46
Colorado apartment fire kills 5-year-old boy, witness calls blaze 'unbelievable'01:13
FedEx truck dangles off overpass after crash in Indiana00:41
A crash left a FedEx truck dangling off an overpass onto railroad tracks in Indiana. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver was not injured.Jan. 26, 2022
UP NEXT
December 2021: Florida man accused of threatening to leak nude images of State Senator Lauren Book01:56
Federal Reserve chairman talks labor market progress ahead of interest rate hike04:34
New Mexico teen charged with murder in deadly 2021 carjacking01:55
Security footage shows gunman open fire in Bronx hospital lobby01:49
Florida introduces bill banning schools from discussing sexual orientation02:49
Radio host Alex Jones pleads the Fifth ‘almost 100 times’ in Jan. 6 deposition04:25