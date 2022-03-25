Feeling Stuck: Why college educated women are underemployed
03:38
Despite a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing, and a second degree in foreign languages, Asia Tillman can't find a job in her field. She's one of the many college educated women who are underemployed in today's workforce.March 25, 2022
UP NEXT
Putin claims West is trying to cancel Russia
01:11
Ukrainian lawmaker, mayor tour Chernihiv to witness destruction
01:02
Watch: Swarms of crabs in Cuba after pandemic sees numbers increase
00:39
Biden announces new deal to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian energy
01:01
Bells at Lviv cathedral appeal for no-fly zone over Ukraine
00:31
North Korea state media release video of Kim Jung Un at ICBM launch