IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • NASA runs final tests on rocket for Artemis I mission

    00:42

  • Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes

    03:14

  • Fort Lauderdale police arrest Black hotel clerk who called for help

    03:55

  • Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers unionize

    01:37

  • Unemployment rate falls in March but soaring inflation still erases all wage gains

    01:38

  • The surge in telemedicine fraud during the pandemic

    03:30

  • American travels to Ukraine to help animals displaced by the war

    02:13

  • Options to consume cannabis grow as more states legalize marijuana

    04:08

  • American pastry chef opens donut shop in Paris

    03:44

  • Buffalo Bills new stadium under fire over cost to New York taxpayers 

    04:36

  • 12-year-old in NYC fatally shot while eating in car

    01:33

  • Pennsylvania police officer killed, two others wounded in shooting

    01:09
  • Now Playing

    Fetuses found inside home of D.C. anti-abortion activist during police raid

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Texas mother arrested after reporting 3-year-old son was killed in road rage shooting

    01:47

  • 12-year-old dead after shooting at South Carolina middle school

    02:55

  • Advocates push for easier access to opioid agonists treatments

    05:33

  • Shooting in Pennsylvania leaves at least 1 officer dead, 2 others injured

    00:55

  • Brian Laundrie's parents motion to dismiss Petito's civil lawsuit

    03:10

  • Western Michigan University students help crack 35-year-old cold case

    03:10

  • Wounded warrior launches candy company after cooking videos go viral

    02:55

NBC News Channel

Fetuses found inside home of D.C. anti-abortion activist during police raid

01:33

Five human fetuses were found inside the home of anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy when police raided the apartment in connection with an ongoing investigation. WRC's Derrick Ward reports.April 1, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    NASA runs final tests on rocket for Artemis I mission

    00:42

  • Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes

    03:14

  • Fort Lauderdale police arrest Black hotel clerk who called for help

    03:55

  • Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers unionize

    01:37

  • Unemployment rate falls in March but soaring inflation still erases all wage gains

    01:38

  • The surge in telemedicine fraud during the pandemic

    03:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All