NBC News Channel

Fiery train derailment in West Virginia leaves 3 injured

01:06

CSX Transportation said a train hit a rockslide along tracks in Summers County, West Virginia, causing a fiery derailment that injured three crewmembers. The company said four locomotives and 22 empty cars derailed near the New River.March 9, 2023

