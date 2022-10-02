Stampede that left 125 dead in Indonesia is tragic ‘beyond comprehension' says FIFA president

- Now Playing
Stampede that left 125 dead in Indonesia is tragic ‘beyond comprehension' says FIFA president01:35
- UP NEXT
Deadly stampede at Indonesian soccer game kills at least 125 people01:20
At least 125 dead in stampede at soccer match in Indonesia after riot, police say01:22
7 Americans released in rare prisoner swap01:57
Putin illegally annexes occupied Ukrainian territory01:42
Watch: Putin signs Russian annexation of four Ukrainian regions01:44
Russian missiles on civilian convoy kills over 20, injures dozens02:54
Protesters take to Havana's streets over power outage after Hurricane Ian00:43
Civilian convoy attacked in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia00:38
Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges Russians to stop President Putin01:43
Putin set to formally announce annexation of 4 Ukrainian regions02:57
Raisi: Issues over Mahsa Amini's death ‘must be pursued fairly and equitably’00:51
Coast guard video shows one of four leaks in Nord Stream pipelines00:37
Britain's economy in turmoil after government cuts taxes01:19
VP Harris visits Korean DMZ, gets close-up view of North Korea00:54
Cuba recovering from Hurricane Ian damage01:28
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz to highlight the threat of hatred01:16
VP Harris confirms U.S. support for Taiwan during Japan visit00:52
Video shows bubbling surface of Baltic Sea caused by Nord Stream pipeline leak01:03
Ukraine's Zelenskyy ridicules Russian-led referendums in occupied areas00:51
- Now Playing
Stampede that left 125 dead in Indonesia is tragic ‘beyond comprehension' says FIFA president01:35
- UP NEXT
Deadly stampede at Indonesian soccer game kills at least 125 people01:20
At least 125 dead in stampede at soccer match in Indonesia after riot, police say01:22
7 Americans released in rare prisoner swap01:57
Putin illegally annexes occupied Ukrainian territory01:42
Watch: Putin signs Russian annexation of four Ukrainian regions01:44
Play All