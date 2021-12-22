Fighting an Invisible Enemy: The Voices of Havana Syndrome
Four of the original Havana Syndrome victims speak out and share their experiences at the center of this geopolitical mystery. They describe the strange episodes, the aftermath and how their injuries forever changed their lives. From NBC News Investigations and NBC News Digital, this original digital documentary features an additional interview with one Havana Syndrome victim who has never been publicly identified.Dec. 22, 2021
