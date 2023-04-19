IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Two teens arrested in deadly Alabama shooting at Sweet 16

  • Now Playing

    Fighting erupts in Khartoum despite planned cease-fire

    00:41
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken calls for cease-fire in Sudan after a U.S. diplomatic convoy was fired on

    01:41

  • Rival armed forces battle in Sudan as civilian death toll rises

    03:03

  • Hundreds killed or wounded after 3 days of fighting in Sudan

    01:28

  • Oscar Pistorius is denied parole in South Africa

    03:04

  • 190 million African children at risk from water-related crises

    03:11

  • Uganda passes bill banning people from identifying as LGBTQ+

    03:24

  • Cyclone Freddy continues to wreak havoc in Southeastern Africa

    02:15

  • Deadly storm Freddy strikes southern Africa for a second time

    01:02

  • Violence erupts in Nigeria after presidential election

    02:46

  • Jill Biden arrives in Namibia at start of five-day Africa trip

    01:32

  • ‘Enough!’: Pope Francis demands end to conflict in South Sudan

    01:12

  • Pope Francis leaves Congo headed to South Sudan

    00:32

  • ‘Your pain is my pain’: Pope Francis meets Congolese victims of conflict

    02:04

  • Pope Francis arrives in Democratic Republic of Congo

    01:23

  • Ancient Egyptian treasures unveiled after Giza tombs excavation

    01:34

  • Watch: Rwandan missile narrowly misses Congolese fighter jet

    00:43

  • Climate change crisis worsens in East Africa

    01:08

  • Gunfire echoes around Mogadishu after al-Shabab fighters storm hotel

    00:35

  • Watch: Ghanaian climate activist draws standing ovation at COP27

    00:49

NBC News

Fighting erupts in Khartoum despite planned cease-fire

00:41

Fighting between forces loyal to dueling generals raged for a fifth day in Sudan, hours after a truce was supposed to have come into effect. The one-day humanitarian cease-fire was planned to bring a period of relief to millions of Sudanese trapped at home with dwindling supplies.April 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fighting erupts in Khartoum despite planned cease-fire

    00:41
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken calls for cease-fire in Sudan after a U.S. diplomatic convoy was fired on

    01:41

  • Rival armed forces battle in Sudan as civilian death toll rises

    03:03

  • Hundreds killed or wounded after 3 days of fighting in Sudan

    01:28

  • Oscar Pistorius is denied parole in South Africa

    03:04

  • 190 million African children at risk from water-related crises

    03:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All