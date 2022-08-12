IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fighting near Ukraine nuclear plant could ‘jeopardize nuclear safety,’ IAEA says

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, prompting the U.N. to call for a demilitarized zone near the plant. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi says fighting around the plant is threatening to “jeopardize nuclear safety,” adding that damage to the plant could have serious consequences.Aug. 12, 2022

