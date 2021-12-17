IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Final teen pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect from former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter’s testimony

    04:22

  • Former employee takes the stand in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

    03:10

  • Closing statements begin in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial

    00:57

  • Defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell may call dozens of witnesses to stand

    01:35

  • Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to resume with opening of defense’s case

    02:11

  • Prosecution in trial of Kim Potter expected to rest, defense to call witnesses

    04:35

  • Remains of former O'Jays guitarist identified after decades-long search

    01:38

  • Instacart driver accused of destroying groceries in response to pro-police yard sign

    01:25

  • Former NFL player accused of murder-suicide had CTE

    03:13

  • Prosecutors focus on police department’s use-of-force policies in Kim Potter trial

    03:00

  • 'Wrong on every level': Florida substitute teacher accused of having sex with student in Snapchat video

    01:23

  • 110 years: Truck driver to spend life in prison for deadly 2019 crash

    01:53

  • Remains found in search for Taylor Pomaski, missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware

    01:08

  • Mass shooting plot thwarted after students report Snapchat messages to police

    02:20

  • Embry Riddle University student makes court appearance, accused of plotting shooting

    01:47

  • 'She's going to get some peace now': Murder charges filed in 1996 cold case

    01:58

  • 'He was going to campus to enact a Columbine': Possible Florida school shooting thwarted

    01:34

  • Jussie Smollett found guilty of falsely reporting a hate crime against himself

    02:25

  • Daunte Wright’s girlfriend testifies about fatal police shooting

    01:38

NBC News Channel

Final teen pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors

01:35

Rashaun Weaver, now 16 years old, faces up to 14 years in prison for his role in Tessa Majors' killing. WNBC's Myles Miller reports.Dec. 17, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Final teen pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect from former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter’s testimony

    04:22

  • Former employee takes the stand in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

    03:10

  • Closing statements begin in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial

    00:57

  • Defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell may call dozens of witnesses to stand

    01:35

  • Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to resume with opening of defense’s case

    02:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All