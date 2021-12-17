Final teen pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Final teen pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors01:35
UP NEXT
What to expect from former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter’s testimony04:22
Former employee takes the stand in Ghislaine Maxwell trial03:10
Closing statements begin in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial00:57
Defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell may call dozens of witnesses to stand01:35
Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to resume with opening of defense’s case02:11
Prosecution in trial of Kim Potter expected to rest, defense to call witnesses04:35
Remains of former O'Jays guitarist identified after decades-long search01:38
Instacart driver accused of destroying groceries in response to pro-police yard sign01:25
Former NFL player accused of murder-suicide had CTE03:13
Prosecutors focus on police department’s use-of-force policies in Kim Potter trial03:00
'Wrong on every level': Florida substitute teacher accused of having sex with student in Snapchat video01:23
110 years: Truck driver to spend life in prison for deadly 2019 crash01:53
Remains found in search for Taylor Pomaski, missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware01:08
Mass shooting plot thwarted after students report Snapchat messages to police02:20
Embry Riddle University student makes court appearance, accused of plotting shooting01:47
'She's going to get some peace now': Murder charges filed in 1996 cold case01:58
'He was going to campus to enact a Columbine': Possible Florida school shooting thwarted01:34
Jussie Smollett found guilty of falsely reporting a hate crime against himself02:25
Daunte Wright’s girlfriend testifies about fatal police shooting01:38
Final teen pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors01:35
Rashaun Weaver, now 16 years old, faces up to 14 years in prison for his role in Tessa Majors' killing. WNBC's Myles Miller reports.Dec. 17, 2021
Now Playing
Final teen pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors01:35
UP NEXT
What to expect from former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter’s testimony04:22
Former employee takes the stand in Ghislaine Maxwell trial03:10
Closing statements begin in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial00:57
Defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell may call dozens of witnesses to stand01:35
Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to resume with opening of defense’s case02:11