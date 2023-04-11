IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fire bombs thrown in Londonderry on the eve of Biden's visit to Northern Ireland

    Boat with 400 migrants on board adrift near Malta, reports say

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass at St. Peter's Basilica on Holy Thursday

  • Finland formally joins NATO in wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

  • Finland set to join NATO amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Watch: Helsinki residents and NATO chief welcome Finland joining alliance

  • At least 1 killed and dozens injured after passenger train derails in the Netherlands

  • NATO secretary general announces Finland will officially join NATO

  • Watch: Speeding car flies through side of building in Belgium

  • Watch: Recovering Pope Francis baptizes baby in Gemelli hospital

  • ‘Humanity will prevail’: Ukraine marks anniversary of Bucha’s liberation

  • Russian nuclear weapons vital to protect Belarus from the West, president says

  • Pope Francis ‘rested well’ in overnight hospital stay, Vatican says

  • Pope Francis to spend several days in hospital

  • Protests intensify across France over pension reform

  • Macron’s pension reforms spark further violence in Paris

  • U.S. and NATO criticize Russia’s plan to store nuclear weapons in Belarus

  • Watch: Prince Harry arrives at London court for privacy case hearing

  • French unions strike over Macron's pension reform

  • Pension reform controversy sparks violent clashes across France

Fire bombs thrown in Londonderry on the eve of Biden's visit to Northern Ireland

Irish republican dissidents marched through the streets of Londonderry to celebrate the 1916 Easter Uprising, a key moment in the Irish revolution. The parade came on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that ended three decades of hostilities and on the eve of President Biden's visit to commemorate the peace accord.April 11, 2023

