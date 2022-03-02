IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • White House outlines Covid plan to ‘get back to our more normal routine’

    03:33

  • New York State drops school mask mandate

    00:30

  • Queen Elizabeth returns to work after recovering from COVID-19

    02:33
  • Now Playing

    Fire breaks out as police move against anti-Covid mandate protests in New Zealand

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Biden on Covid: ‘We are moving forward safely’ back to normal routine

    05:45

  • Growing number of schools lift mask mandates

    01:49

  • Mask guidance, new Pfizer study: Breaking down latest COVID info

    04:33

  • Family of doctor takes on personal mission to protect health care workers

    03:59

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective for kids 5 to 11

    03:31

  • Biden State of the Union address to focus on Ukraine, US economy, pandemic

    03:23

  • Hong Kong supermarkets stripped bare as concerns grow over Covid lockdown

    01:03

  • New York City to lift some vaccine requirements and school mask mandates

    03:23

  • Cuba develops 5 Covid vaccines, boast high vaccination rate

    02:53

  • New data shows Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for kids 5 to 11 offers little protection

    01:50

  • New York City to lift some vaccine mandates next week

    00:26

  • The long-term effects of Covid

    03:28

  • N.Y. governor lifts school mask mandate statewide

    03:31

  • CDC announces masks no longer needed indoors for most Americans

    01:34

  • CDC relaxes Covid guidance allowing most people to remove masks indoors

    04:27

  • CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk 

    08:17

NBC News

Fire breaks out as police move against anti-Covid mandate protests in New Zealand

00:55

New Zealand police launched a renewed push on Wednesday to clear an anti-vaccine mandate protest that has disrupted the country’s capital for three weeks.March 2, 2022

  • White House outlines Covid plan to ‘get back to our more normal routine’

    03:33

  • New York State drops school mask mandate

    00:30

  • Queen Elizabeth returns to work after recovering from COVID-19

    02:33
  • Now Playing

    Fire breaks out as police move against anti-Covid mandate protests in New Zealand

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Biden on Covid: ‘We are moving forward safely’ back to normal routine

    05:45

  • Growing number of schools lift mask mandates

    01:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All