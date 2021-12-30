Fire damages Australia’s Old Parliament House as protesters gather nearby
00:52
A fire damaged the front doors and exterior of Australia's Old Parliament House in Canberra as Indigenous rights protesters gathered outside the building. Demonstrators said the fire began as a traditional smoking ceremony that got out of control, but a witness told local media that the protesters were chanting "let it burn."Dec. 30, 2021
