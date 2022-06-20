Watch: Fire engine swept away by floodwaters in southern China

- Now Playing
Watch: Fire engine swept away by floodwaters in southern China00:55
- UP NEXT
Iconic Hong Kong floating restaurant towed away01:08
Hong Kong police warn against 'unauthorized' crowds ahead of Tiananmen anniversary00:45
Shanghai lifts Covid lockdown after two months02:36
Blinken on U.S. relationship with China: 'We aren't looking for conflict or a new Cold War'01:34
Russian and Chinese bombers fly joint mission over Asia-Pacific01:03
Biden faces questions on defending Taiwan on final day of Asia trip03:52
Biden says US will defend Taiwan militarily if China were to invade01:54
Report: Boeing jet may have intentionally crashed, killing 132 people in China01:45
War Games: The Battle for Taiwan26:34
Full Panel: What China can learn from Ukraine09:14
Watch: Beijing’s once bustling streets deserted amid Covid outbreak01:04
Beijing shuts down after Covid outbreak in Shanghai01:49
Millions still under strict Covid rules in China with little hope for return to normal03:34
Survivor found almost a week after China building collapse that left multiple dead01:06
Beijing implements strict restrictions with 'zero-Covid' policies amid rises in cases03:56
Shanghai residents bang pots and pans in Covid lockdown protest01:00
China enlisting international help to force Uyghurs back within its borders02:52
Beijing residents stockpile food, supplies as lockdown fears grow00:55
Shanghai lockdown disrupts global supply chain01:52
- Now Playing
Watch: Fire engine swept away by floodwaters in southern China00:55
- UP NEXT
Iconic Hong Kong floating restaurant towed away01:08
Hong Kong police warn against 'unauthorized' crowds ahead of Tiananmen anniversary00:45
Shanghai lifts Covid lockdown after two months02:36
Blinken on U.S. relationship with China: 'We aren't looking for conflict or a new Cold War'01:34
Russian and Chinese bombers fly joint mission over Asia-Pacific01:03
Play All