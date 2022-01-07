Knoxville Planned Parenthood fire was intentional, officials say

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A fire that destroyed a Knoxville, Tennessee, Planned Parenthood health center last month was deliberately set, fire officials said Thursday.Jan. 7, 2022
