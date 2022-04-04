Firefighters donate gear to first responders in Ukraine
A nationwide effort called “Operation Joint Guardian” is donating fire gear to be sent over to Ukraine. A group of about 15 firefighters will accompany the donated gear, helping Ukrainian counterparts with equipment they may not be familiar with. WRC’s Derrick Ward reports.April 4, 2022
