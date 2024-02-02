First Lahaina restaurant reopens since the Maui wildfires

- Now Playing
First Lahaina restaurant reopens since the Maui wildfires01:47
Bezos' $100M pledge to Maui wildfire relief under scrutiny03:21
New details of the devastating Lahaina wildfire that killed over 100 people03:02
Lahaina residents’ desperate need for housing months after wildfire devastation02:05
Maui wildfires lead to mental health crisis in Lahaina03:05
Residents frustrated as West Maui reopens for tourism since deadly fires02:35
Police release dramatic new video of Lahaina wildfires01:44
West Maui business owner reacts to Nov. 1 reopening plan03:28
Maui residents return home for the first time since fire05:02
Lahaina residents return to their homes for the first time after wildfire00:26
Maui fire victims struggle to find housing as they get kicked out of hotels02:47
Hawaii governor revises Maui fire death toll to 9700:52
Maui residents divided over when to reopen after deadly fires03:49
After Maui devastation, firefighters ‘need the federal government’ so they are better ‘equipped’03:50
Maui residents using music to bring people together after wildfires03:14
Lahaina mourning 115 confirmed deaths from wildfires02:11
Biden pledges $95 million to strengthen Hawaii’s electric grid after Maui wildfires01:45
Biden to send $95 million to Maui for wildfire recovery01:07
Maui couple celebrates son’s birth after fire02:43
Maui businesses struggling after fires05:32
