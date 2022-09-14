IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How technology has brought us closer than ever to the royal family

    03:18

  • Princess Anne: A closer look at Queen Elizabeth's only daughter

    02:48

  • Thousands pay tribute to queen as her coffin arrives in London

    02:45
  • Now Playing

    First three in line to see queen lie in state given wristbands

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    William and Harry to reunite in procession behind queen’s coffin

    02:35

  • Anti-monarchist protesters in London reject succession of King Charles III

    00:44

  • Nancy Pelosi signs book of condolence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

    00:37

  • 'An end of an era': Mourners camp out on procession route for queen's casket

    00:49

  • King Charles III greets pet corgi while meeting mourners in Belfast

    00:32

  • Crowd applauds arrival of queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace in moving moment

    04:14

  • Watch: Schoolboy's reaction after shaking hands with both Charles and Camilla

    00:44

  • The new line of succession: Where the royal family members stand

    02:49

  • Tony Blair recalls telling the queen to speak out after Diana’s death

    07:47

  • Queen’s reign brought UK-Irish tensions to a ‘neutral place:’ analyst

    02:49

  • Queen Elizabeth’s final journey back to London begins

    02:45

  • Military bands, carriages rehearse for procession of queen's casket

    00:44

  • Mourners in Edinburgh stand in line through the night to pay respects to queen

    01:13

  • Time 'to move on' Australian lawmaker says as allegiance sworn to King Charles

    01:01

  • Scotland pays first farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

    05:04

  • Thousands line Edinburgh’s Royal Mile for Queen Elizabeth’s farewell

    04:12

NBC News

First three in line to see queen lie in state given wristbands

01:00

The first three members of the public to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state in Westminster Hall were given wristbands on Wednesday, marking their positions at the front of the line.Sept. 14, 2022

  • How technology has brought us closer than ever to the royal family

    03:18

  • Princess Anne: A closer look at Queen Elizabeth's only daughter

    02:48

  • Thousands pay tribute to queen as her coffin arrives in London

    02:45
  • Now Playing

    First three in line to see queen lie in state given wristbands

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    William and Harry to reunite in procession behind queen’s coffin

    02:35

  • Anti-monarchist protesters in London reject succession of King Charles III

    00:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All