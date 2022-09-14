First three in line to see queen lie in state given wristbands

How technology has brought us closer than ever to the royal family03:18
Princess Anne: A closer look at Queen Elizabeth's only daughter02:48
Thousands pay tribute to queen as her coffin arrives in London02:45
- Now Playing
First three in line to see queen lie in state given wristbands01:00
- UP NEXT
William and Harry to reunite in procession behind queen’s coffin02:35
Anti-monarchist protesters in London reject succession of King Charles III00:44
Nancy Pelosi signs book of condolence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II00:37
'An end of an era': Mourners camp out on procession route for queen's casket00:49
King Charles III greets pet corgi while meeting mourners in Belfast00:32
Crowd applauds arrival of queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace in moving moment04:14
Watch: Schoolboy's reaction after shaking hands with both Charles and Camilla00:44
The new line of succession: Where the royal family members stand02:49
Tony Blair recalls telling the queen to speak out after Diana’s death07:47
Queen’s reign brought UK-Irish tensions to a ‘neutral place:’ analyst02:49
Queen Elizabeth’s final journey back to London begins02:45
Military bands, carriages rehearse for procession of queen's casket00:44
Mourners in Edinburgh stand in line through the night to pay respects to queen01:13
Time 'to move on' Australian lawmaker says as allegiance sworn to King Charles01:01
Scotland pays first farewell to Queen Elizabeth II05:04
Thousands line Edinburgh’s Royal Mile for Queen Elizabeth’s farewell04:12
How technology has brought us closer than ever to the royal family03:18
Princess Anne: A closer look at Queen Elizabeth's only daughter02:48
Thousands pay tribute to queen as her coffin arrives in London02:45
- Now Playing
First three in line to see queen lie in state given wristbands01:00
- UP NEXT
William and Harry to reunite in procession behind queen’s coffin02:35
Anti-monarchist protesters in London reject succession of King Charles III00:44
Play All