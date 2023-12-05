Neighbors describe scene after 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Washington

Gold bars featured in Sen. Menendez bribery case linked to 2013 robbery04:33
American tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack02:14
- Now Playing
Neighbors describe scene after 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Washington02:11
- UP NEXT
Suspect charged with four killings in Los Angeles County03:09
Buyers battle high mortgage rates, expensive real estate in search for homes04:06
Small Illinois town comes together to save supermarket01:53
What we know about the mysterious illness hitting dogs01:59
Supreme Court hears arguments over $6 billion opioid deal involving Sackler family01:58
White House condemns pro-Palestinian protest at Philadelphia restaurant as antisemitic01:53
U.S. warship shoots down drones in Red Sea02:24
Suspect in custody following deadly stabbing at Philadelphia Macy's01:24
SCOTUS to hear bankruptcy cases involving Purdue Pharma03:23
Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick named among Kennedy Center honorees00:58
University of Minnesota Duluth athlete dies after going into cardiac arrest01:39
Charity attempts to break record for most couples kissing under the mistletoe01:59
3-month-old killed by 'wolf-hybrid' pet in Alabama00:57
Wife of California Gov. Newsom reportedly ended debate with DeSantis06:31
Two Missouri teachers leave jobs after using OnlyFans to pay student debt03:16
Christmas tree suppliers face shortage as the holiday approaches03:27
Applesauce poisoning leads to calls for stronger food regulation03:55
Gold bars featured in Sen. Menendez bribery case linked to 2013 robbery04:33
American tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack02:14
- Now Playing
Neighbors describe scene after 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Washington02:11
- UP NEXT
Suspect charged with four killings in Los Angeles County03:09
Buyers battle high mortgage rates, expensive real estate in search for homes04:06
Small Illinois town comes together to save supermarket01:53
Play All