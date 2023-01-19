IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Body of Pennsylvania mother found partially buried

    01:11
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Five inmates flee in stolen vehicle after escaping Missouri jail

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Florida jury awards rapper Flo Rida $82 million in lawsuit against Celsius

    01:03

  • California public defender found dead in Mexico

    02:32

  • Authorities search for multiple missing Massachusetts women

    02:43

  • Record snowstorm slams Great Plains

    01:44

  • Watch: Police chase stolen tractor driving erratically

    01:19

  • Drought-stricken California fails to collect historic rainfall for future use

    01:49

  • Newport News parents, teachers frustrated by district after school shooting

    01:44

  • Gruesome new details revealed in Ana Walshe investigation

    01:49

  • Immigration records show Rep. Santos' mother wasn't in U.S. on 9/11

    02:06

  • Search warrant for apartment of Idaho murder suspect unsealed

    02:12

  • DOJ arrests and charges cryptocurrency exchange founder with money laundering 

    01:26

  • Four church members killed, pastor injured in Texas plane crash

    01:38

  • How law enforcement charged Ana Walshe's husband with murder without locating her body

    04:39

  • Search crews join effort to find missing Texas woman

    01:28

  • Remains found in search for missing Oklahoma 4-year-old

    01:39

  • White House addresses classified documents found at Biden’s former office and home

    04:37

  • Three sentenced to life in slaying of Michigan security guard over mask policy

    01:51

  • What to expect from Elon Musk’s trial over 2018 Tesla buyout tweets

    04:09

NBC News Channel

Watch: Five inmates flee in stolen vehicle after escaping Missouri jail

01:27

Authorities are on the hunt for five inmates who they believe escaped through the plumbing pipes at St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, Missouri. Surveillance video captured the moments when two of the inmates picked up the three others in a stolen sedan near a Centene Corporation parking lot. KSDK’s Travis Cummings reports.Jan. 19, 2023

  • Body of Pennsylvania mother found partially buried

    01:11
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Five inmates flee in stolen vehicle after escaping Missouri jail

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Florida jury awards rapper Flo Rida $82 million in lawsuit against Celsius

    01:03

  • California public defender found dead in Mexico

    02:32

  • Authorities search for multiple missing Massachusetts women

    02:43

  • Record snowstorm slams Great Plains

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All