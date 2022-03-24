Five Pittsburgh police officers fired following investigation into stun gun death
Five Pittsburgh police officers have been fired following an investigation into the death of Jim Rogers, 54, who died a day he was repeatedly shocked with a stun gun during an arrest. WPXI's Rick Earle reports.March 24, 2022
Five Pittsburgh police officers fired following investigation into stun gun death
