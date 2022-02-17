IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Judge orders Trump and children to answer questions under oath about business practices

NBC News Channel

Flames engulf Michigan country club

01:08

The Oakland Hills Country Club was seen billowing smoke and engulfed in flames. The club is nationally known after hosting six U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships, and the 2004 Ryder Cup. The fire appeared to be under control by noon after being reported shortly after 10 a.m.Feb. 17, 2022

