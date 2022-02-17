Flames engulf Michigan country club

The Oakland Hills Country Club was seen billowing smoke and engulfed in flames. The club is nationally known after hosting six U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships, and the 2004 Ryder Cup. The fire appeared to be under control by noon after being reported shortly after 10 a.m.Feb. 17, 2022
