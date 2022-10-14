IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Flash flooding hits Melbourne, Australia, after two days of incessant rain

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Earthquake warning system 'Shake Alert' proves to be success

    06:16

  • Severe weather pummels the Midwest as storm system moves east

    01:07

  • Severe weather pushing across Midwest to East Coast

    01:07

  • Watch: Drone video of Italy's erupting Stromboli volcano

    00:26

  • Hurricane Julia leaves trail of destruction in Central America

    02:47

  • Fall foliage is so bright this year that it’s visible from space

    01:39

  • Storm Julia maintains deadly path toward Mexico

    00:44

  • Frost advisories in effect across Northeast to start the week

    01:01

  • Home heating costs expected to skyrocket this winter

    01:49

  • Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 100 across three states

    00:38

  • Hurricane Ian is now the deadliest storm to hit Florida in 90 years

    01:51

  • 45 million people under freeze alerts amid autumn cool-down

    01:22

  • Drought-starved Mississippi slows barge traffic

    01:25

  • Fall foliage: Peak times for optimal leaf peeping

    01:21

  • Parrots rescued from Pine Island sanctuary after Hurricane Ian devastation

    01:16

  • Biden to tour Hurricane Ian damage, meet with Florida Governor DeSantis

    07:03

  • Biden to see Hurricane Ian damage firsthand in visit to Florida

    02:23

  • Fort Myers pediatric ICU nurse recounts Hurricane Ian

    03:56

  • ‘It was the hardest thing I had to do’: Woman saved brothers from Hurricane Ian storm surge

    03:48

NBC News

Flash flooding hits Melbourne, Australia, after two days of incessant rain

00:55

Thousands of people across Australia's southeast were asked to evacuate their homes on Friday, after two days of incessant rains triggered flash flooding and fast-moving waters burst riverbanks.Oct. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Flash flooding hits Melbourne, Australia, after two days of incessant rain

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Earthquake warning system 'Shake Alert' proves to be success

    06:16

  • Severe weather pummels the Midwest as storm system moves east

    01:07

  • Severe weather pushing across Midwest to East Coast

    01:07

  • Watch: Drone video of Italy's erupting Stromboli volcano

    00:26

  • Hurricane Julia leaves trail of destruction in Central America

    02:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All