Juan de Léon Gutierrez was the third child to die in U.S. custody since December, 2018. NBC News retraced his steps back to his parents’ home in the Dry Corridor of Guatemala, and saw crops of subsistence farmers there failing for the third year in a row. As millions of families are left with little to no food, Mexico and Central America could see as many as 3.9 climate migrants by 2050.