IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump pleads not guilty to charges of conspiring to stay in power after losing 2020 election

  • DOJ: U.S. sailors arrested, accused of sharing military secrets with China

    03:09
  • Now Playing

    Flooded streets, trapped residents in Zhuozhou test China's disaster response

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Somali sprinter runs 100m race in about 21 seconds

    00:47

  • At least 20 dead in flooding around Beijing

    01:50

  • Chinese zoo's sun bear video triggers debate over man in costume

    00:47

  • Deadly flooding strikes Beijing in wake of typhoon

    01:05

  • Video shows dramatic car rescue as floods hit northern China

    01:09

  • Video shows fire burning huge Buddha statue in China

    00:30

  • At least 11 killed after roof collapses on school gym in China

    00:38

  • ‘I have great respect for you’: Xi Jinping welcomes Henry Kissinger to Beijing

    01:38

  • John Kerry admits U.S.-China climate talks ‘need a little more work’

    01:29

  • Flood victims rescued in southern China after typhoon

    00:38

  • U.S. conducting massive military exercise in Pacific as tensions with China heighten

    02:00

  • Yellen says China talks were ‘direct’ and ‘productive’ as visit wraps

    01:38

  • Treasury Secretary defends U.S. actions to protect its national security

    01:20

  • Deadly floods follow torrential rain in Chongqing, China

    00:31

  • Taiwan's army holds live fire drills on island's south coast

    00:50

  • Inside a Taiwan military base preparing for Chinese invasion threat

    02:14

  • Suspected Chinese spy balloon used American-made technology

    02:48

  • Taiwan's foreign minister issues stark warning about tensions with China

    02:03

NBC News

Flooded streets, trapped residents in Zhuozhou test China's disaster response

00:52

Zhuozhou is the hardest hit city by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri in the Hebei Province. The torrential rain has broken Beijing’s 140-year rainfall record. Rescuers from around China have been offering to help with Zhuozhou’s flood relief.Aug. 3, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • DOJ: U.S. sailors arrested, accused of sharing military secrets with China

    03:09
  • Now Playing

    Flooded streets, trapped residents in Zhuozhou test China's disaster response

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Somali sprinter runs 100m race in about 21 seconds

    00:47

  • At least 20 dead in flooding around Beijing

    01:50

  • Chinese zoo's sun bear video triggers debate over man in costume

    00:47

  • Deadly flooding strikes Beijing in wake of typhoon

    01:05
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All