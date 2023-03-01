IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Florida 19-year-old accused of killing three, including reporter, in shootings

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Volkswagen initially refused to track stolen car with toddler inside, police say

    03:14

  • Vanessa Bryant settles helicopter crash photos lawsuit for $28.85 million

    00:38

  • Texas teacher accused of taping 10-year-old student to chair

    02:11

  • Defense rests in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

    04:42

  • Ex-husband charged in brutal Hong Kong murder of influencer

    02:11

  • ‘Lady in the fridge’ in California identified after 27 years

    01:55

  • New docs show Murdoch acknowledged that Fox News hosts pushed election fraud lies

    03:35

  • Closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh trial expected this week

    05:25

  • Student attacks Florida high school teacher’s aid allegedly after confiscating Nintendo Switch

    01:56

  • Watch: Good Samaritan tackles drunk driver fleeing crash

    02:37

  • Prosecutors push Murdaugh on his 'new story' about day of murders

    10:29

  • Florida student attacks teacher over confiscated Nintendo Switch

    01:43

  • Alex Murdaugh used phone calls to ‘manufacture an alibi,’ prosecution says

    03:23

  • Video shows New York NICU nurse slam baby into bassinet

    01:42

  • Prosecution accuses Alex Murdaugh of being ‘with the victims just minutes before they died’

    01:36

  • Philadelphia shooting injures seven, including toddler

    02:01

  • Watch: Man stumbles out of Texas bar prior to fatal crash

    01:24

  • Does Alex Murdaugh’s testimony help his defense in double murder trial?

    03:03

  • Alex Murdaugh takes the stand, denies murdering wife and son

    05:25

NBC News Channel

Florida 19-year-old accused of killing three, including reporter, in shootings

02:02

Orange County, Florida, officials released the arrest report from a series of shootings where 19-year-old Keith Moses allegedly fatally shot three people including a nine-year-old and a news reporter. WESH’s Christina Watkins reports.March 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Florida 19-year-old accused of killing three, including reporter, in shootings

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Volkswagen initially refused to track stolen car with toddler inside, police say

    03:14

  • Vanessa Bryant settles helicopter crash photos lawsuit for $28.85 million

    00:38

  • Texas teacher accused of taping 10-year-old student to chair

    02:11

  • Defense rests in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

    04:42

  • Ex-husband charged in brutal Hong Kong murder of influencer

    02:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All