IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court says challenge to Texas' near-total ban on abortion can proceed

  • 'He was going to campus to enact a Columbine': Possible school shooting thwarted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

    01:34

  • Father, son arrested in connection with California's Caldor Fire

    01:38

  • Mother of teen basketball player accused of ‘instructing’ daughter to punch other player

    01:59

  • Commanding officer of SEAL Team 8 dead after training incident

    01:38

  • Daunte Wright’s girlfriend testifies about fatal police shooting

    01:38

  • CDC authorizes Pfizer booster shot for older teens

    02:31

  • Jussie Smollett found guilty in hate crime hoax trial

    01:10

  • Travis Scott breaks silence in first interview since Astroworld tragedy

    01:37

  • Exclusive: Inside the nation’s first sanctioned supervised injection facility to prevent overdoses

    02:06

  • Texas high school band spreads holiday cheer after tragic accident

    01:33

  • Jussie Smollett found guilty of falsely reporting hate crime

    03:02

  • Former reality TV star Josh Duggar convicted of possessing child pornography

    02:48

  • Starbucks employees vote to unionize in Buffalo, first U.S. location to do so

    04:04

  • College student’s possible remains found in Alabama creek 45 years after he went missing

    01:59

  • Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial

    00:24

  • Daunte Wright's girlfriend gives emotional testimony in Kim Potter trial

    03:07

  • Parents of missing 5-year-old Washington girl arrested

    01:19

  • Milwaukee officers find four people dead in apparent murder-suicide

    01:34

  • Watch: Broadway theaters dim lights in Stephen Sondheim tribute

    00:37

  • Watch: YouTuber finds submerged car of teens who vanished 21 years ago in Tennessee

    02:07

NBC News Channel

'He was going to campus to enact a Columbine': Possible school shooting thwarted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

01:34

Police arrest student armed with collapsible rifle and a stockpile of ammunition after being alerted to threats posted on social media. WESH's Gail-Paschall Brown reports.Dec. 10, 2021

  • 'He was going to campus to enact a Columbine': Possible school shooting thwarted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

    01:34

  • Father, son arrested in connection with California's Caldor Fire

    01:38

  • Mother of teen basketball player accused of ‘instructing’ daughter to punch other player

    01:59

  • Commanding officer of SEAL Team 8 dead after training incident

    01:38

  • Daunte Wright’s girlfriend testifies about fatal police shooting

    01:38

  • CDC authorizes Pfizer booster shot for older teens

    02:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All