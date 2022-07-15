IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Autopsy report reveals Jayland Walker was shot 46 times

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    'I run the county': Florida county commissioner boasts title during traffic stop

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows Florida homeowner open fire on home invaders

    00:48

  • Autopsy reveals Jayland Walker shot 46 times

    01:41

  • ‘Scrubs’ producer arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Los Angeles home

    02:01

  • Judge dismisses charge against New Mexico officer accused of killing man with chokehold

    02:11

  • SpaceX resupply mission launches to International Space Station

    01:34

  • Southwest Virginia recovers after intense flooding

    01:45

  • Airlines struggle to keep up with lost luggage amid chaotic summer travel

    04:01

  • New York residents are reeling over shark attacks and sightings 

    02:21

  • Rhode Island state senator defends viral TikTok of twerking

    02:00

  • 988 mental health lifeline number set to launch July 16th

    06:30

  • Missouri law clashes with new gun legislation passed by Congress

    03:21

  • 10-year-old girl gets abortion in neighboring state after being raped

    02:19

  • Buffalo supermarket reopens tomorrow, two months after shooting

    01:44

  • Former lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted for murder of his wife, son

    01:40

  • Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s ex-wife, dead at 73

    01:46

  • DNC launches first post-Roe TV ad highlighting GOP's plan to limit abortion access

    01:56

  • Dozens of missing persons from Virginia flooding have been located, no fatalities

    01:44

  • South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted on charges of murdering wife and son

    02:48

NBC News

'I run the county': Florida county commissioner boasts title during traffic stop

01:19

Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins boasted about his title after a Florida Highway Patrol officer pulled him over for driving more than 20 miles-per-hour over the speed limit.July 15, 2022

  • Autopsy report reveals Jayland Walker was shot 46 times

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    'I run the county': Florida county commissioner boasts title during traffic stop

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows Florida homeowner open fire on home invaders

    00:48

  • Autopsy reveals Jayland Walker shot 46 times

    01:41

  • ‘Scrubs’ producer arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Los Angeles home

    02:01

  • Judge dismisses charge against New Mexico officer accused of killing man with chokehold

    02:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All