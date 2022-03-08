IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Florida couple stabbed to death while bicycling near Daytona Beach home

02:14

Police say they're seeking a person of interest in the stabbing deaths of Terry and Brenda Aultman after the couple was stabbed to death while riding bicycles near their home. WESH's Luana Munoz reports.March 8, 2022

