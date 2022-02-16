Florida deputy arrested after planting drugs on victim
A Florida deputy was arrested after planting illegal drugs on a victim. Deputy Niko Irizarry has since been fired and Fort Meyers Sheriff Carmine Marceno said, “Nobody is above the law.” WBBH’s Claire Lavezzorio reports.Feb. 16, 2022
