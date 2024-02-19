IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Florida deputy hailed as a hero for saving 6-month-old from car wreck
Feb. 19, 202402:12
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Robbery suspect caught hiding in Florida reporter's backyard

    02:15

  • Video shows fistfight break out on Southwest flight to Hawaii

    00:38

  • Runaway kangaroo gives officers the runaround in Florida

    01:28

  • Videos show Florida teen in moments surrounding mother's fatal stabbing

    01:24

  • Florida inmate petitions for house arrest after being impregnated in jail

    01:33

  • WATCH: Snowboarders witness Nevada avalanche

    00:30

  • Video shows huge fireball after massive gas explosion in Nairobi

    01:20

  • Video shows L.A. woman clinging to car after alleged dognapping

    01:14

  • Man who survived 6 days trapped in truck after crash tells story

    02:40

  • New video shows moments snowmobilers rescued man buried by avalanche in Utah

    01:57

  • Outrage after bodycam video released of Las Vegas student slammed to ground

    03:04

  • WATCH: Armed robber wearing creepy clown mask holds up store in Australia

    00:39

  • Philadelphia police investigate vandalism at Holocaust memorial

    02:01

  • WATCH: Pedestrian struck during California police pursuit

    01:45

  • Secret tunnel discovered beneath New York synagogue with 12 worshippers inside

    00:41

  • Masked gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador during live broadcast

    00:32

  • Videos across Fort Lauderdale capture tornado touch down

    01:09

  • Video shows dramatic landslide during deadly Japanese earthquake

    01:02

  • Video shows moment Las Vegas judge gets attacked during sentence hearing

    01:41

  • Video shows Coast Guard rescuing dog that had fallen off a cliff

    01:00

NBC News Channel

Florida deputy hailed as a hero for saving 6-month-old from car wreck

02:12

A speeding motorcyclist lost his own life and almost claimed that of a baby in a car if a Florida deputy had not acted heroically. WBBH's Samantha Serbin reports.Feb. 19, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Robbery suspect caught hiding in Florida reporter's backyard

    02:15

  • Video shows fistfight break out on Southwest flight to Hawaii

    00:38

  • Runaway kangaroo gives officers the runaround in Florida

    01:28

  • Videos show Florida teen in moments surrounding mother's fatal stabbing

    01:24

  • Florida inmate petitions for house arrest after being impregnated in jail

    01:33

  • WATCH: Snowboarders witness Nevada avalanche

    00:30
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All