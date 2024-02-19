Florida deputy hailed as a hero for saving 6-month-old from car wreck

- UP NEXT
Watch: Robbery suspect caught hiding in Florida reporter's backyard02:15
Video shows fistfight break out on Southwest flight to Hawaii00:38
Runaway kangaroo gives officers the runaround in Florida01:28
Videos show Florida teen in moments surrounding mother's fatal stabbing01:24
Florida inmate petitions for house arrest after being impregnated in jail01:33
WATCH: Snowboarders witness Nevada avalanche00:30
Video shows huge fireball after massive gas explosion in Nairobi01:20
Video shows L.A. woman clinging to car after alleged dognapping01:14
Man who survived 6 days trapped in truck after crash tells story02:40
New video shows moments snowmobilers rescued man buried by avalanche in Utah01:57
Outrage after bodycam video released of Las Vegas student slammed to ground03:04
WATCH: Armed robber wearing creepy clown mask holds up store in Australia00:39
Philadelphia police investigate vandalism at Holocaust memorial02:01
WATCH: Pedestrian struck during California police pursuit01:45
Secret tunnel discovered beneath New York synagogue with 12 worshippers inside00:41
Masked gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador during live broadcast00:32
Videos across Fort Lauderdale capture tornado touch down01:09
Video shows dramatic landslide during deadly Japanese earthquake01:02
Video shows moment Las Vegas judge gets attacked during sentence hearing01:41
Video shows Coast Guard rescuing dog that had fallen off a cliff01:00
- UP NEXT
Watch: Robbery suspect caught hiding in Florida reporter's backyard02:15
Video shows fistfight break out on Southwest flight to Hawaii00:38
Runaway kangaroo gives officers the runaround in Florida01:28
Videos show Florida teen in moments surrounding mother's fatal stabbing01:24
Florida inmate petitions for house arrest after being impregnated in jail01:33
WATCH: Snowboarders witness Nevada avalanche00:30
Play All