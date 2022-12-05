IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Florida deputy killed when roommate 'jokingly' fired gun thought to be unloaded

Florida deputy killed when roommate 'jokingly' fired gun thought to be unloaded

The sheriff for Brevard County, Florida said 23-year-old Deputy Austin Walsh was accidentally killed by his roommate, a fellow deputy. Walsh's roommate had been handling a gun he thought was unloaded when he pulled the trigger and shot Walsh. WESH's Amanda Dukes reports.Dec. 5, 2022

