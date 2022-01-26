Florida deputy narrowly escapes getting hit during traffic stop
A Florida deputy just missed getting hit by a car on I-75 while conducting a regular traffic stop. Manatee County deputy Sgt. Aaron Bowling explained diving out of the way as fast as he could. WSNN’s Annette Gutierrez reports.Jan. 26, 2022
