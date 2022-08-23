Florida deputy resigns after holding pregnant mother at gunpoint

- Now Playing
Florida deputy resigns after holding pregnant mother at gunpoint01:59
- UP NEXT
Texas flood victim on phone with family as she was swept away01:51
Ex-chief of Twitter cybersecurity files complaint about platform's 'extreme' security deficiencies01:17
Little League players sticking cotton on Black teammate's head during broadcast draws criticism00:57
Video captures men who impersonate police officers, break into woman's home00:51
Sister: School shooter Nikolas Cruz came from 'poisoned womb'02:13
Education Secy. Cardona: U.S. teacher shortage ‘did not start with the pandemic’08:03
Ali Vitali explores why U.S. hasn’t a female president in new book ‘Electable’06:16
Why Trump is asking for ‘special master’ to oversee seized Mar-a-Lago documents03:39
Key races to watch in New York, Florida primaries08:07
Woman arrested after two dead, another wounded in Atlanta shooting01:19
Texas continues to send migrants by bus to New York City and Washington, D.C.03:47
Trump and McConnell clash over midterm outlook03:22
Kansas recount confirms vote to keep abortion rights in state constitution01:19
Suspect in custody after Atlanta shooting leaves two dead02:25
Free school lunch program is ending, leaving families scrambling03:03
Formerly paralyzed man swims from Alcatraz with a powerful message01:47
Antisemitic incidents on the rise in the U.S.01:41
Remains of missing teen Kiely Rodni believed to be found, police say01:39
Trump lawyers file motion for 'special master' in Mar-a-Lago search05:02
- Now Playing
Florida deputy resigns after holding pregnant mother at gunpoint01:59
- UP NEXT
Texas flood victim on phone with family as she was swept away01:51
Ex-chief of Twitter cybersecurity files complaint about platform's 'extreme' security deficiencies01:17
Little League players sticking cotton on Black teammate's head during broadcast draws criticism00:57
Video captures men who impersonate police officers, break into woman's home00:51
Sister: School shooter Nikolas Cruz came from 'poisoned womb'02:13
Play All