NBC News Channel

Florida deputy who shot at man after mistaking falling acorn for gunfire resigns

02:03

A Florida sheriff’s deputy resigned after bodycam footage showed the moments when he opened fire on a Black man who was handcuffed in a patrol car. In a video posted online, Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden apologized to the victim, saying he was thankful he was not injured.Feb. 15, 2024

