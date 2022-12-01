Florida doctor accused of raping patients found dead

- UP NEXT
Biden welcomes French President Macron to White House for state visit06:48
Closing arguments to begin in criminal tax fraud trial against Trump Organization02:58
Cities decide whether to keep outdoor dining as winter approaches03:20
DHS issues domestic terror threat warning to LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities04:18
Early voting ramps up ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff election03:10
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries becomes first Black person to lead Congressional caucus03:59
Manhunt underway after 70-year-old couple found dead in Marshfield, Mass.01:21
Mauna Loa lava flow could last for weeks, scientist says00:52
University of Idaho holds vigil for murdered students01:18
Twitter stops policing Covid misinformation05:43
Idaho students hesitant to return to campus amid ongoing murder investigation03:04
Mississippi residents share tornado survival stories03:18
Watch: Police pull trapped woman out of Florida canal02:28
San Francisco police cleared to use robots with lethal force02:49
Airbnb under fire over carbon monoxide deaths01:40
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies at 7901:40
Catfishing murder victims’ family speaks out01:33
Deadly tornado outbreak leaves thousands in the South without power02:54
The search for the perfect Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree01:47
Country Singer Jake Flint dies at 3700:22
- UP NEXT
Biden welcomes French President Macron to White House for state visit06:48
Closing arguments to begin in criminal tax fraud trial against Trump Organization02:58
Cities decide whether to keep outdoor dining as winter approaches03:20
DHS issues domestic terror threat warning to LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities04:18
Early voting ramps up ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff election03:10
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries becomes first Black person to lead Congressional caucus03:59
Play All