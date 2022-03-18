Florida drawbridge operator charged with manslaughter after woman falls to her death
02:26
Artissua Lafaye Paulk, 43, is accused of "manslaughter by culpable negligence" after opening Florida's Royal Park Bridge as a 79-year-old woman was walking across. WPTV's Michael Williams reports.March 18, 2022
Now Playing
Florida drawbridge operator charged with manslaughter after woman falls to her death
02:26
UP NEXT
'World's most powerful rocket' rolls to launch pad
00:49
DNA helps identify killer in 1988 murder of San Diego mom
01:49
Thieves in New York steal handbags worth almost $100K from Balenciaga store
03:05
WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended until May