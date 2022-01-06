As various events are held to commemorate the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that Democrats are politicizing the day and using it to smear supporters of former President Donald Trump.Jan. 6, 2022
Lack of Republican support during Jan. 6 events shows Congress remains divided over riot
02:03
Pelosi leads House in moment of silence on anniversary of January 6
05:11
Now Playing
DeSantis says Jan. 6 is 'Christmas' for Democrats
01:54
UP NEXT
Watch President Biden’s full speech marking the anniversary of Jan. 6 attack
24:36
Biden: Trump is not just a former president, he’s a defeated former president
02:00
Kamala Harris marks 1 year since Jan. 6 attack: Democracy won’t stand if we don’t defend it