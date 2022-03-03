‘You don’t have to wear those masks’: Florida governor scolds students
00:31
During a visit to the University of South Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis scolded several students for wearing masks. “Please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything,” DeSantis said to the students.March 3, 2022
