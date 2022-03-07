Florida handyman arrested after woman's body found in septic tank
01:42
Investigators say they have video evidence linking Keoki Hilo Demich to the death of Cynthia Cole, after a body believed to be Cole's was found inside her home's septic tank. WPTV's Peter Burke reports.March 7, 2022
Bill Cosby to remain free after Supreme Court declines to review sexual assault case
02:34
Now Playing
Florida handyman arrested after woman's body found in septic tank
01:42
UP NEXT
Hundreds of Haitian migrants arrive in Florida Keys
01:29
Former Kansas City detective sentenced to 6 years for killing man in his driveway
02:00
Massive wildfires in Florida scorch thousands of acres
01:25
New Mexico man in hospital for over 500 days with Covid returns home