Florida hospital closes labor and delivery unit due to omicron staffing shortages
02:01
Share this -
copied
The Holy Cross Health Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., temporarily closed its labor and delivery unit due to staffing shortages as a result of omicron. Other major hospitals in southern Florida are stepping in to help expecting mothers. WTVJ’s Amanda Plasencia reports.Jan. 4, 2022
Daring cold-weather rescues caught on camera
02:34
New Yorkers struggle to get tests as Covid cases surge
03:39
Now Playing
Florida hospital closes labor and delivery unit due to omicron staffing shortages
02:01
UP NEXT
Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud
03:25
Supporters of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol shift focus to local politics
03:10
Urgent search for two missing amid Colorado wildfire devastation