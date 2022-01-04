IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News Channel

Florida hospital closes labor and delivery unit due to omicron staffing shortages

02:01

The Holy Cross Health Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., temporarily closed its labor and delivery unit due to staffing shortages as a result of omicron. Other major hospitals in southern Florida are stepping in to help expecting mothers. WTVJ’s Amanda Plasencia reports.Jan. 4, 2022

