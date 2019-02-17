Florida inmates help deputies rescue baby accidentally locked in car01:57
A group of inmates in New Port Richey, Florida, helped rescue a 1-year-old baby accidentally locked in a car. The baby’s mother, Shadow Lantry, recorded the entire rescue on her cellphone.
