Weird News

Florida inmates help deputies rescue baby accidentally locked in car

01:57

A group of inmates in New Port Richey, Florida, helped rescue a 1-year-old baby accidentally locked in a car. The baby’s mother, Shadow Lantry, recorded the entire rescue on her cellphone.Feb. 17, 2019

  • Where to find ‘America’s Best Caviar?’ Try Kentucky.

    01:46

  • Growing movement uses power of music in Alzheimer’s treatment

    02:17

  • Armed volunteers train in hopes of protecting parishioners from potential attacks

    02:11

  • Reporter on Trump’s emergency declaration: ‘Essentially, the President is saying to Democrats, ‘Bring It On’’

    04:48

  • Police sources say they are investigating if Jussie Smollett staged attack against him

    01:37

  • Freshman Democrats in the House won’t back down

    11:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All