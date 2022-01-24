IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Florida International University president resigns, citing 'emotional entanglement' with employee

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Connecticut man arrested after racist smoothie shop tirade, tossing drink at employee

    02:06

  • Sixth victim found dead by police in Milwaukee home

    00:19

  • Texas police arrest suspect in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

    01:18

  • Wikileaks’ Julian Assange allowed to challenge U.S. extradition decision

    01:20

  • Sen. Sinema censured by Arizona Democrats after pro-filibuster vote

    03:48

  • Majority of Americans think U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, according to NBC News poll

    03:48

  • Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: U.S. should prepare for Putin to ‘make a bad decision’

    03:52

  • Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas after judge grants seize order

    01:32

  • Five people found dead inside Milwaukee home

    00:58

  • Police officers shot and killed

    02:27

  • Texas officer fatally shot at traffic stop in ‘senseless’ attack

    01:10

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash

    01:15

  • Omicron cases drop in Northeast amid vaccine mandate battle

    02:47

  • Extreme weather hits the U.S.

    02:04

  • Anti-abortion rally draws thousands in D.C.

    01:37

  • New Jersey toddler orders nearly $2K of items from Walmart

    01:48

  • Experts unsure what kind of animal Pennsylvania woman rescued

    01:23

  • Monkeys escape into Pennsylvania woods after highway crash

    00:44

  • Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh lays out new job initiatives

    12:41

NBC News Channel

Florida International University president resigns, citing 'emotional entanglement' with employee

01:09

Mark Rosenberg unexpectedly announced his departure as FIU president, stating he was leaving to care for his ailing wife, before following up with an apology. WTVJ's Laura Rodriguez reports.Jan. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Florida International University president resigns, citing 'emotional entanglement' with employee

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Connecticut man arrested after racist smoothie shop tirade, tossing drink at employee

    02:06

  • Sixth victim found dead by police in Milwaukee home

    00:19

  • Texas police arrest suspect in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

    01:18

  • Wikileaks’ Julian Assange allowed to challenge U.S. extradition decision

    01:20

  • Sen. Sinema censured by Arizona Democrats after pro-filibuster vote

    03:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All