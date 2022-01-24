Florida International University president resigns, citing 'emotional entanglement' with employee
Mark Rosenberg unexpectedly announced his departure as FIU president, stating he was leaving to care for his ailing wife, before following up with an apology. WTVJ's Laura Rodriguez reports.Jan. 24, 2022
Florida International University president resigns, citing 'emotional entanglement' with employee
