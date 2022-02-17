IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Florida lawmakers pass 15-week abortion bill after hours of debate

02:10

After several hours of debate, Florida’s GOP-controlled House of Representatives passed a bill that would ban abortions in the state after 15 weeks. Democrats argued that the measure would impose an unnecessary burden on women, while Republicans said the bill would protect the lives of unborn babies.Feb. 17, 2022

