    Florida man accused of murdering wife also a person of interest in another woman's 2014 disappearance

Carl Watts, 45, charged with shooting his wife to death at their daughter's swim lesson, is also a person of interest in the 2014 disappearance of Trukita Scott. WTVJ's Cristian Benavides reports.April 5, 2022

